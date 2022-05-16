A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Grateful to God': Pop-music star opens up about her own sexual trauma

'You need a plan and you need it quick'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2022 at 9:01pm
(CBN NEWS) -- Born again Christian YouTube "Queen" and Wilson-Phillips pop music icon Chynna Phillips is opening up about sexual trauma she experienced in her youth.

On her YouTube channel where she talks about how Jesus has changed her life, Phillips revealed she was just 12 years old when two men tried to rape her and her friend.

She explained that the incident happened while she was in Seattle after her friend's mother took the young girls out to a bar with her.

Read the full story ›

