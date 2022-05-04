Harvard scientist creates formula to perfect art of hair-brushing after daughter 'fired' him

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Professor L. Mahadevan, a “bona fide genius” assembled a team of Harvard research scientists to solve a domestic dad problem – the difficulty of painlessly brushing tangled hair, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Parents will be pleased to learn that Prof. Mahadevan and a team of researchers have also made headway finding a pain-free technique of brushing the tangled hair of children, as well as their own,” the article stated.

It continued: The task has the sheen of a personal quest. Two decades ago, while at Cambridge University’s department of applied mathematics and theoretical physics, Prof. Mahadevan’s domestic duties included brushing the unruly hair of his 5-year-old daughter.

