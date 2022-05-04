A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Health U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Harvard scientist creates formula to perfect art of hair-brushing after daughter 'fired' him

'His failure tugged at him for 20 years'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2022 at 9:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Anemone123 from Pixabay)

(Image by Anemone123 from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Professor L. Mahadevan, a “bona fide genius” assembled a team of Harvard research scientists to solve a domestic dad problem – the difficulty of painlessly brushing tangled hair, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Parents will be pleased to learn that Prof. Mahadevan and a team of researchers have also made headway finding a pain-free technique of brushing the tangled hair of children, as well as their own,” the article stated.

It continued: The task has the sheen of a personal quest. Two decades ago, while at Cambridge University’s department of applied mathematics and theoretical physics, Prof. Mahadevan’s domestic duties included brushing the unruly hair of his 5-year-old daughter.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Harvard scientist creates formula to perfect art of hair-brushing after daughter 'fired' him
'Slur': Student gets reported for calling old people 'boomers'
'Half-baked': DHS admitted stunning details about 'disinformation' board to Congress
U.S. lawmakers say radical groups in Israel attack Christians 'with impunity'
Kirk Cameron releases trailer for 'The Homeschool Awakening'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×