A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Head of German bishops: Church teaching on homosexuality, female ordination 'must be changed'

Forging ahead with radical agenda

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German Bishop’s Conference (DBK), has demanded that Catholic Church teaching on homosexuality and the role of women “must be changed.”

Bätzing made the comments in a May 22 interview which dealt extensively with his desire for change in the Church, along with his disappointment at Pope Francis for not ushering in enough change.

Meanwhile Bishop Bätzing is forging ahead with radical attempted changes to Church teaching in Germany via the Synodal Way, looking to “change” teaching on many areas of sexuality, including opening the door to approving “practiced homosexuality,” female deacons, along with advocating masturbation and contraception.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New Middle Ages book aiming for inclusivity accused of still being too white
What statistics show about homeschooling and public school enrollment
School threatens expulsion for ... misgendering
Following wave of suicides on aircraft carrier, U.S. Navy Chaplain says sailors need Jesus
Head of German bishops: Church teaching on homosexuality, female ordination 'must be changed'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×