Head of German bishops: Church teaching on homosexuality, female ordination 'must be changed'

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German Bishop’s Conference (DBK), has demanded that Catholic Church teaching on homosexuality and the role of women “must be changed.”

Bätzing made the comments in a May 22 interview which dealt extensively with his desire for change in the Church, along with his disappointment at Pope Francis for not ushering in enough change.

Meanwhile Bishop Bätzing is forging ahead with radical attempted changes to Church teaching in Germany via the Synodal Way, looking to “change” teaching on many areas of sexuality, including opening the door to approving “practiced homosexuality,” female deacons, along with advocating masturbation and contraception.

