Helium shortage leaves retailers' balloons deflated

(ZEROHEDGE) – Retailers from Dollar Tree to Party City are warning about a helium shortage. There's even a shortage of the gas, produced when uranium decays, to fill weather balloons for the National Weather Service (NWS).

The U.S., Qatar and Algeria are the world's top helium producers. Due to supply chain disruptions, including production plant closures and the 2017 embargo on Qatar, supplies have tightened.

Dollar Tree officials warned Thursday that "once again" a helium shortage will impact balloon sales in a quarterly earnings call.

