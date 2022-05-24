A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Henry Kissinger: Ukraine must give Russia territory

'Ideally, the dividing line should be a return to the status quo ante'

Published May 24, 2022 at 2:47pm
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:47pm
Henry Kissinger in November 2019 (Video screenshot)

(LONDON TELEGRAPH) -- Veteran US statesman Henry Kissinger has urged the West to stop trying to inflict a crushing defeat on Russian forces in Ukraine, warning that it would have disastrous consequences for the long term stability of Europe.

The former US secretary of state and architect of the Cold War rapprochement between the US and China told a gathering in Davos that it would be fatal for the West to get swept up in the mood of the moment and forget the proper place of Russia in the European balance of power.

Dr Kissinger said the war must not be allowed to drag on for much longer, and came close to calling on the West to bully Ukraine into accepting negotiations on terms that fall very far short of its current war aims.

Read the full story ›

