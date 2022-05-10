'As hideous as it gets': Top Christian sounds warning over 'deranged' left

With leftists in America suffering from "Roe v. Wade Derangement Syndrome," the time for pressing forward on the fight against abortion is now, according to James Dobson, the founder of the James Dobson Family Institute, the host of the "Family Talk" radio program.

Dobson, who has advised five presidents on family matters and was inducted in 2008 into the National Radio Hall of Fame, has authored more than 70 books including, "The New Dare to Discipline," "The New Strong-Willed Child," "When God Doesn’t Make Sense" and "Bringing Up Boys."

This week, he issued a statement regarding the war over abortion, which has come to a head through the leak of a stolen draft copy of a majority Supreme Court opinion that would, if it becomes final, overturn Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years after it literally created the "right" to abortion.

That has Democrats and other leftists enraged. They have threatened to pack the court, to impeach justices, and they are demanding Congress adopt a new law to change the Constitution and embed a "right" to abortion.

TRENDING: Plot to kill U.S. general foiled

Activists have "protested," in events that have been near the level of riots, at the homes of Supreme Court justices, in defiance of federal law that bans that.

The Biden Department of Justice has, so far, ignored those blatant conflicts.

Dobson said, "Recently, the Left has become increasingly deranged over the potential of Roe v. Wade being overturned. From riotous mobs outside the homes of Supreme Court justices to pro-abortion activists defacing churches across the country in violation of federal law, to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., attempting to push through legislation codifying abortion on demand, the Left is showing their true colors. And they are as hideous as it gets."

Do you agree with James Dobson on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He said, "For the first time in three generations, the court is poised to restore the right of self-government and return the grave issue of abortion to the people. Now, more than ever before, God-fearing and life-loving Americans must let their voices be heard."

His instructions:

First, we must demand that our president and all legislative leaders expressly condemn the outrageous and lawless attempts by mobs to coerce and threaten the well-being of our highest court’s justices. In the United States of America, we cannot allow anarchy to intimidate the Supreme Court of our land!

Second, we need to contact our senators and let them know to vote NO for the 'Women's Health Protection Act of 2022.' It is a blatant attempt to circumvent the will of the people. As Jeanne F. Mancini, President of March for Life Action noted: "Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is leading the effort to create a new national standard which would allow for abortions of unborn children for virtually any reason and at any stage of pregnancy up until birth, and would also invalidate nearly all state pro-life laws."

Third, we must demand that state and federal prosecutors defend the rights we hold dear and prosecute criminals perpetrating crimes against houses of worship and institutions faithful to the pro-life cause.

"The only way the Left's nefarious tactics can prevail is for God-fearing people who love this country to do nothing. Together, we can make a difference! Please stand with us during this unprecedented time in the history of America," he said.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!