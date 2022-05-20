A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Front PageLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

High school says students will foot massive bill for destructive senior prank

Thousands in damage, classes forced to cancel

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 20, 2022 at 1:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – A senior prank at Frisco Memorial High School this week got out of hand, causing thousands of dollars in damage and forcing classes to be canceled.

In Frisco, Texas, the Frisco Independent School District approved a senior prank that involved a small group of students and a large number of Post-it notes, but that's not what took place, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

A letter sent to parents from school administrators said that a small group of students was approved to place Post-it notes with messages on the walls of Memorial High School as part of their senior prank.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Supply chains are never returning to 'normal'
Majority of CEOs preparing for recession as sky-high inflation persists
NPR urges employees to become mask snitches under penalty of termination
State school districts adopt policies allowing teachers to hide private conservations with students from parents
University students extract groveling apology from working-class bar
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×