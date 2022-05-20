High school says students will foot massive bill for destructive senior prank

(FOX NEWS) – A senior prank at Frisco Memorial High School this week got out of hand, causing thousands of dollars in damage and forcing classes to be canceled.

In Frisco, Texas, the Frisco Independent School District approved a senior prank that involved a small group of students and a large number of Post-it notes, but that's not what took place, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

A letter sent to parents from school administrators said that a small group of students was approved to place Post-it notes with messages on the walls of Memorial High School as part of their senior prank.

