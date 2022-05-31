A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hillary lawyer Sussmann found not guilty in blow to John Durham's investigation

'We are disappointed in the outcome'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 31, 2022 at 2:13pm
Hillary Clinton (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann was found not guilty Tuesday on the false statements charge of concealing his representation of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign from the FBI when he pushed since-debunked Trump-Russia claims to the bureau in 2016.

The verdict is a significant loss for John Durham’s investigation, with the special counsel losing the first case that he has brought to trial.

“While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service,” Durham said in a statement. “I also want to recognize and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case.”

Read the full story ›

