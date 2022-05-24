A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'History will sort it all out': See Hillary in 2019 charge Trump stole election

Democrat's claims now seen in light of ex-campaign chief's revelation

Art Moore
Published May 24, 2022 at 7:12pm
Hillary Clinton in a 2019 interview with NBC News' Jane Pauley. (Video screenshot)

Seen through the lens of her former campaign manager's revelation under oath, Hillary Clinton's declarations in a 2019 interview with NBC's Jane Pauley have become a study in psychological projection.

Clinton, insisting once again that Donald Trump stole the 2016 election from her, told the former "Today" host that the "corrupt human tornado" she ran against in 2016 was an "illegitimate president" who "knows" the election "wasn't on the level," reported PJ Media's Victoria Taft.

"I don’t know if we'll ever know everything that happened," Clinton said, wistfully, although "clearly we know a lot and are learning more every day."

She concluded that "history will sort it all out."

Indeed, it was known at the time of the 2019 interview that Clinton's campaign had funded the bogus Steele dossier that fueled the Obama administration's Trump-Russia probe and the eventual special counsel investigation that ended up empty-handed.

Then, last Friday, former campaign manager Robby Mook revealed under oath that Hillary Clinton signed off on the plan to feed media with the false claim that Trump had a secret communication channel with Vladimir Putin through a Kremlin-linked bank.

Clinton told Pauley in 2019 that Trump is "obsessed with me and I believe it's a guilty conscience insomuch as he has a conscience."

Are Democrat the real thieves when it comes to stealing elections?

Trump should be impeached, she said, for using "his position ... for his own political purposes."

But Clinton wasn't finished.

"When the president of the United States who has taken an oath to protect and defend the constitution and by that defend the American people and their interests, uses his position to in effect extort for his own political purposes, I think that’s very much what the founders worried about in high crimes and misdemeanors," she said.

See Hillary Clinton's remarks to NBC News in 2019:

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







