Hollywood wheeler-dealer spent $2 million to pay off Hunter Biden's taxes

Hunter Biden, the international wheeler-dealer who has been accused by critics of essentially taking money from multiple foreign influences in return to access to his father, while Joe Biden was vice president, has admitted that he's under federal investigation for his taxes.

Some of those disputes apparently involved those international deals, such as a multimillion dollar payment from Chinese interests, or the payment nearly as large that came in to the Biden companies from a Russian oligarch.

Now a report in the New York Post explained, "A big-shot Hollywood lawyer reportedly paid off Hunter Biden’s delinquent taxes — which a source told The Post amounted to more than $2 million — as President Biden’s notoriously troubled son awaits the results of a Delaware grand jury’s investigation into his personal finances."

The report identified the "big-shot" as Kevin Morris, who made money representing the creators of "South Park" in various negotiations and was the co-producer of "The Book of Mormon."

The Post said its source reported the tax bill had accumulated to over $2 million, "more than twice what was previously reported."

Morris also has been funding Hunter Biden's "lifestyle" in Los Angeles, such as rent and living expenses, the report said the source confirmed.

And he's reportedly been advising Hunter Biden on how to set up the sales of his artwork. As an amateur, Hunter Biden has been offering his paintings for some $500,000, creating the image that buyers would be paying for influence on the president when they bought.

"When The Post attempted to contact Morris at his Malibu residence to ask about his dealings with Hunter Biden, his wife slammed the door in the reporter’s face and refused to answer questions," the publication documented.

Earlier it was reported that Hunter Biden obtained a loan to settle his tax bill "after he announced he was under investigation for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service," the Post said.

The New York Times explained such a payment would make it harder for prosecutors to argue a case of fraud or delinquency.

The newspaper said Morris is a founding member of the Morris Yorn Barnes Levine company, which has at times represented Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Rock and Liam Hemsworth, although he's no longer with that company.

The report confirmed that investigators were reviewing whether Hunter Biden's international business schemes "intersected with President Biden's political career."

A report from Washington Examiner said Morris also is helping develop a documentary on Biden's life.

There were no details on whether the payoff was, in fact, a loan, or something else. If it was gratis, the recipient likely would be faced with paying taxes on that.

