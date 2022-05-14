A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
House Democrats stall measure boosting security for SCOTUS justices

Claim bill should include law clerks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2022 at 5:59pm
Pro-abortion protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A bipartisan bill that successfully passed in the Senate to ramp up security protections for Supreme Court justices amid ongoing protests outside their homes is facing pushback from House Democrats who say the measure should be extended to law clerks.

The Senate-passed measure, dubbed the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., amid ongoing protests following a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court which signaled federal protections for abortion granted under Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned.

The measure would provide Supreme Court justices and members of their families around-the-clock security protection. The legislation also allows Supreme Court police to arrest individuals who interfere with the court's ability to perform its duties and creates a criminal penalty for individuals who impede or obstruct those duties.

