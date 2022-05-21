Huge home improvement chain creates 'debt-free' skills program for employees

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Employees at Lowe’s home improvement stores across the country can now take advantage of a program to further their career by adding new skills.

The company announced that it had launched a “debt-free education program” for its more than 300,000 employees. The “tuition-free” initiative will “help associates excel in their jobs today and build toward the careers of tomorrow within Lowe’s, including pathways into supply chain, logistics, data analytics, cybersecurity, technology and more.”

“Programs include flexible classes that fit different schedules, fully covered textbooks and course fees, and one-on-one support from Guild coaches,” the company stated.

