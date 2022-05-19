A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Couple sues son and his wife, demanding grandchildren

'Because I have spent my life's earnings on my son's education'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:14pm
A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, said it was an emotional and sensitive issue for him and his wife, Sadhana Prasad, and they cannot wait any longer. His son, a pilot, was married six years ago.

“We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation, because I have spent my life’s earnings on my son’s education,” Prasad told reporters on Thursday.

Read the full story ›

