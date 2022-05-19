A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Infertile men at greater risk of developing breast cancer, study warns

Hormone imbalances could be fueling tumors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 3:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) – Infertility could lead to breast cancer — for men, according to new research. Researchers in London say male infertility doubles the risk of the disease compared to men with higher sperm counts.

The findings come from a review of around 2,000 newly diagnosed British men over a 12-year period. Study authors believe underlying factors like hormone imbalances could be fueling the tumors.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. Around one in eight U.S. women will develop breast cancer during their life. For men, however, breast cancer only affects about one in 100.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Infertile men at greater risk of developing breast cancer, study warns
Nearly half of Americans don't feel like an adult until they're 30
CDC now investigating 180 cases of children with hepatitis of 'unknown cause'
Jill Biden spreads disinformation to cover for Joe's baby formula crisis
Monekypox virus: What to know
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×