Infertile men at greater risk of developing breast cancer, study warns

(STUDY FINDS) – Infertility could lead to breast cancer — for men, according to new research. Researchers in London say male infertility doubles the risk of the disease compared to men with higher sperm counts.

The findings come from a review of around 2,000 newly diagnosed British men over a 12-year period. Study authors believe underlying factors like hormone imbalances could be fueling the tumors.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. Around one in eight U.S. women will develop breast cancer during their life. For men, however, breast cancer only affects about one in 100.

