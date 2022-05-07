Iranian official to 9-year-old girls: Begin planning now to raise generation of terrorists

Qasem Soleimani was a military officer for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, a terror-sponsoring organization, and for a time commanded the Quds Force, a division delivering terror outside of Iran.

Often considered a "right-hand" man for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Soleimani was sanctioned by the United Nations and the European Union and was designated a terrorist by the U.S.

He died in an American drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump in 2020.

Now he, and others like him, need to be replaced and Iran's 9-year-old girls are being told prepare to start families whose members would do that.

The stunning instructions to the little girls come from Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Enseih Khazali, according to a report from the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Her instructions to the children came just days ago during a ceremony for schoolgirls in Tehran, the report said.

In her speech, Khazali instructioned the kids: "You have been invited to the court and to the feast of God, and He sees you worthy of going to Him and has determined for you obligations of which you are worthy. You girls must find a beautiful future for yourselves, and must begin planning your lives from now on in order to raise [the next generation] to be like the martyr Soleimani. [If] you want to be like Soleimani, raise [the next generation to be] like Soleimani."

According to MEMRI, the instructions continued, "I have come today to pray for you, that your pure souls and pure hearts will help this country reach a glorious future. I ask God to give us success, when He invites us to Him to obey the beautiful models such as the [model] of the daughter of the Prophet Mohammad."

Islamists are known for using children in their propaganda, and have been scolded by Lord Monckton for maintaining that sexual activity with children is acceptable.

Further, there is evidence Islam indoctrinates children into violence to the point they unflinchingly tell journalists, "We will slaughter you."

