Iraq parliament approves law criminalizing normalization with Israel

(IRAQ NEWS) – The Iraqi parliament unanimously approved a bill on Thursday criminalizing normalization with Israel, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The new law is applicable to all Iraqis as well as foreigners working in Iraq, and stipulates that who breaks the law will be subject to punishment that could reach death penalty.

The First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Hakim al-Zamili, posted a message on social media thanking members of the parliament for their historic stance towards voting on the law.

