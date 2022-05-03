A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel goes woke: Honors trans soldier with medal of honor for 1st time ever

'I was, and still am, in shock'

Published May 3, 2022 at 4:30pm
Published May 3, 2022 at 4:30pm
Sgt. Noam Shahar (Photo courtesy IDF)

(YNET NEWS) -- Israel for the first time ever will honor a transgender soldier with special medal of honor during the country's annual Independence Day state ceremony, it was revealed Tuesday.

Sergeant Noam Shahar from Home Front Command’s mixed gender rescue unit will receive the President's Medal during the country’s 74th Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday.

The 20 year-old soldier was chosen to be one of the 120 soldiers to receive the medal for “outstanding contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity.”

