A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S. WorldTHE NEW WORLD DISORDER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Israel to join U.S. in surrendering health authority to WHO

These regulations are a 'binding instrument of international law'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2022 at 8:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- In four days, the World Health Organization will vote on resolutions that will give them emergency powers over any country they choose.

The Biden administration initiated the measures but kept them under wraps until just a few weeks ago when the vote was a foregone conclusion. It was recently revealed that Israel fell into lockstep, backing the measure, though one exceptional politician has become the voice of reason in a government that has run amok.

The World Health Assembly (WHA), the World Health Organization’s (WHO) governing legislative body, will be voting on Provisional agenda item 16.2 in Geneva on May 22. The agenda, described by the WHO under the headline “Strengthening WHO preparedness for and response to health emergencies,” the new agenda would give them the power to unilaterally declare a health emergency in any country, thereby giving them emergency powers. The Biden administration gave these proposed amendments to the WHO on January 18. No one knew this until April 12, less than a month ago. If passed, the resolutions will go into effect in November.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel to join U.S. in surrendering health authority to WHO
Elon Musk says he'll vote Republican, bashes Democrats
Arafat's widow endorses supermodel for U.S. Congress
'She said something crazy to me and then hung up in my face'
Dow drops 1,100 points for its biggest decline since 2020
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×