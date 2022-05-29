A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israeli archeologists uncover 2,100-year-old farmstead 'frozen in time' in Galilee

Rare historical 'time capsule' implies residents fled before impending danger

WND News Services
Published May 29, 2022 at 1:04pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Israeli archaeologists have discovered a 2,100-year-old farmstead while conducting excavations in the Galilee region.

According to CBN News, the farm dates back to the Hellenistic Hasmonean period before Jesus Christ was born. The Hasmonean Dynasty, a Jewish dynasty, ruled over ancient Judea from 142 to 63 BC.

“We were very lucky to discover a time-capsule, frozen in time, in which the finds remained where they were left by the occupants of the site, and it seems that they left in haste in [the] face of an impending danger, possibly the threat of a military attack,” excavation director Dr. Amani Abu-Hamid said. Abu-Hamid is running the excavation on behalf of the Israeli Antiquities Authority.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
