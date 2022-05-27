A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Could Israeli school security methods serve as model for U.S. schools?

Multi-layered approach, identifying potential assailants

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 27, 2022 at 3:39pm
(FOX NEWS) – Shooting attacks on schools in Israel are rare and the Jewish state’s preventive security measures could be a helpful starting point for improved school security in the U.S. This comes at a time of public debate on how best to secure schools in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at the Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

There have been six terrorist attacks on Israeli schools since 1974. That low figure can be explained by the multiple layers of security Israel employs and the engagement of civil society in aiding the nation's law enforcement.

David Hazony, a writer, and commentator on Israeli and American affairs and a father to eleven children, told Fox News Digital that the country "puts effort into identifying potential assailants through behavioral profiling."

