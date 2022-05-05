On Israel's Independence Day: Lawmaker calls to build Third Temple

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- On Thursday, Knesset Member Itamar Ben-Gvir (Jewish Power) entered the Temple Mount on Israel’s 74th Independence Day. During his visit, Ben-Gvir said: “The time has come to build a Jewish synagogue on the Temple Mount.”

Building the Third Temple is a commandment incumbent upon the Jewish people as written in the Book of Exodus:

And let them make Me a sanctuary that I may dwell among them (Exodus 25:8)

TRENDING: Missing retired K-9 'Haso' found dead a half-mile from home, criminal investigation underway

Read the full story ›