Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH
On Israel's Independence Day: Lawmaker calls to build Third Temple

'Hamas is an organization of pushovers that will easily surrender'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2022 at 7:20pm
An artist's depiction of the Jewish Temple (video screenshot)

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- On Thursday, Knesset Member Itamar Ben-Gvir (Jewish Power) entered the Temple Mount on Israel’s 74th Independence Day. During his visit, Ben-Gvir said: “The time has come to build a Jewish synagogue on the Temple Mount.”

Building the Third Temple is a commandment incumbent upon the Jewish people as written in the Book of Exodus:

And let them make Me a sanctuary that I may dwell among them (Exodus 25:8)

