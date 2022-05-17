'Jesus has all authority': Candace Cameron Bure says 'powerful enemy' attacked her home

(CBN NEWS) -- Actress Candace Cameron Bure took to social media Wednesday to share that a dark presence had recently attacked her home and it was affecting her family.

Bure said she noticed that everyone had been acting differently for days.

"My house is usually really peaceful and happy. (But) everyone's been irritable, including me," she said in the video. "And everyone is just, like, at each other. And it's been like three days now. And it finally hit me. I'm like, 'Oh, there's a spirit of irritability, there's a spirit of crankiness, there's a spirit of confusion, Oh, the enemy's attacking.'"

Read the full story ›