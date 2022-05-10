'Jewish people were the mess': Airline sorry for barring all Jews from flight

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Lufthansa issued on Tuesday an apology after Orthodox Jews complained that all visibly Jewish passengers were thrown off the flight because one group didn’t follow the German carrier’s masking rules.

In a video from the incident, a Lufthansa supervisor could be heard saying “everyone has to pay for a couple” and that “it’s Jews coming from JFK. Jewish people who were the mess, who made the problems.”

Now @Instagram and @YouTube have removed our video showing a Lufthansa supervisor blaming problems on #TheJews due to "hate speech". Don’t stay silent on #AntiSemitism! Share this story and video before it's removed everywhere!https://t.co/2VONoXtRzN@ElonMusk @TeamYouTube pic.twitter.com/xVgS21AwOa — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 9, 2022

In a statement Tuesday, Lufthansa said that only the “non-compliant guests” should have been prevented from boarding and not the entire group. “Lufthansa regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude passengers from flight LH 1334 on May 4. Lufthansa sincerely apologizes,” it said.

