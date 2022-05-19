Jill Biden spreads disinformation to cover for Joe's baby formula crisis

(RED VOICE MEDIA) – First Lady Jill Biden is being widely slammed by American parents all over the country after she claimed that her husband, Joe Biden, is doing everything he can to end the current baby formula shortage in the United States.

Daily Mail reported that in a PSA released on Tuesday, Jill claimed that Joe is “working around the clock” to end this shortage and get parents the formula they need for their babies.

“Becoming a mom or dad means falling in love deeper than you ever thought possible and in those first few months of sleepless nights, of endless diapers and dirty dishes…and worrying about every little danger, your love can feel like the only thing that keeps you going,” Jill stated.

