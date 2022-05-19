Joe Biden's claim Hunter didn't make 'money' from China debunked

Apparently, to Joe Biden, $5.8 million doesn't really amount to "money."

That's because he affirmed in a presidential debate with then-President Donald Trump that his son, Hunter, "has not made money" from China.

Joe Biden in 2020 insisted Hunter “has not made money” from China. Hunter actually made millions, starting when Joe was VP. Joe Biden lied. pic.twitter.com/nL03U21ysX — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) May 19, 2022

But, it turns out, Hunter Biden did. Some $5.8 million of "money." From China

The confirmation comes from an analysis of Hunter Biden's computer hard drive done by NBC News.

The agency found Hunter Biden took in about $11 million from 2013 to 2018, much of that when his father was vice president for Barack Obama.

And he "spent it fast," the report said.

Significant was the finding by the analysis that Hunter Biden made some $5.8 million during that time from "two deals with Chinese business interests."

The Biden family business schemes long have been suspect. After all, Joe Biden took in millions and millions of dollars shortly after he left the White House with Obama from book and speaking deals.

Then he set up S-corporations to take in the revenue, allowing him to avoid paying Social Security taxes on his personal income.

And in the headlines already for years has been the Hunter Biden deal to be on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which was under investigation for corruption at the time.

It was Joe Biden who came riding in to help then, traveling there as vice president and ordering Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor involved or he'd withhold $1 billion in scheduled U.S. aid.

Joe Biden even bragged about it:

It's also evident from the documentation in Hunter Biden's computer drive, which was abandoned at a repair shop, that the "big guy," identified as Joe Biden himself, was at the time in line for 10% of one of Hunter's deals.

The NBC analysis said, "Biden’s most lucrative business relationship was acting as a consultant in a project with a company that belongs to a once-powerful Chinese businessman who is now thought to be detained in his homeland."

NBC reported Hunter Biden made the $11 million in "his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud."

But, the analysis said, the evidence doesn't show "what he did to earn millions from his Chinese partners.

And those gaps "raise questions about national security, business ethics and potential legal exposure," NBC said.

It's similar to the situation Hunter Biden is in now, where he is doing amateur artwork that then trying to sell it for up to $500,000. Critics have said that's simply an open door for an influence operation on the president's family, and the president.

Hunter Biden has admitted he's under federal investigation for his taxes, and the Washington expectation is that if Republicans take back the majority in the House this fall, they'll be demanding investigations into both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.

The NBC report explained Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI, was concerned about the "national security risk" when a foreign power like China has an opportunity to get close to a key figure like Hunter Biden.

Reports already have confirmed that Hunter traveled to China with his father, when Joe Biden was vice president, and came home with a mega-million dollar deal with Chinese interests.

The analysis also showed Hunter Biden was going through money like bathwater, at one stretch from October 2017 to February 2018 spending it at the rate of more than $200,000 a month.

In his book, Hunter Biden explained he was paying for drugs and parties with strangers, making mortgage payments and payment alimony and child support.

The NBC analysis noted, "A representative for Biden says all of his tax responsibilities to the IRS are now satisfied. Two sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to NBC News that Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris began advising Biden in 2020 and arranged to pay off the approximately $2 million Biden owed the IRS. Legal experts say, however, that paying the bill won’t relieve Biden of criminal liability or necessarily erase his debts."

NBC News said it got a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive from a representative of Rudy Giuliani and examined Biden’s business dealings from 2013 to 2018 based on the information available on the hard drive and the scope of the documents released by the Senate.

A Senate review already has determined that Hunter Biden "cashed in" on his name, and critics have contended what Hunter Biden likely was selling was no more or less than access to Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden has denied that he did anything illegal, and said he's confident of being cleared totally when the federal investigation finished.

