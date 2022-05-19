A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith
Joel Osteen to hold 'Night of Hope' at Yankee Stadium after long pandemic delay

'We're just going to try to uplift people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2022 at 10:02pm
Joel Osteen preaching at the Lakewood Church in Houston (Photo by Justin Brackett via Wikimedia)

(CBN NEWS) -- Pastor Joel Osteen and his wife Victoria are gearing up for the much-anticipated "Night of Hope" event this summer, which was delayed for three years due to the pandemic.

The Osteens, who lead Houston-based Lakewood Church, recently sat down with Fox and Friends to share more about the event and what people can expect.

"It's unusual to be apart for all this time and I felt it was significant to come back ... we'll call it come back to hope or come home to hope," he told Fox. "Just a night we can remind people that God's in control. Really it's about coming back to faith, coming back to hope, dreaming again, believing again. No better place to get it started than right here in Yankee Stadium."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
