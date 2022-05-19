Joel Osteen to hold 'Night of Hope' at Yankee Stadium after long pandemic delay

(CBN NEWS) -- Pastor Joel Osteen and his wife Victoria are gearing up for the much-anticipated "Night of Hope" event this summer, which was delayed for three years due to the pandemic.

The Osteens, who lead Houston-based Lakewood Church, recently sat down with Fox and Friends to share more about the event and what people can expect.

"It's unusual to be apart for all this time and I felt it was significant to come back ... we'll call it come back to hope or come home to hope," he told Fox. "Just a night we can remind people that God's in control. Really it's about coming back to faith, coming back to hope, dreaming again, believing again. No better place to get it started than right here in Yankee Stadium."

