Journalist finds 'rifle and ammunition' at Walmart, picture shows it's just a Red Ryder BB gun

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published May 1, 2022 at 8:52pm
A British journalist who was alarmed over the deadly potential of items he saw at Walmart was rebuked and ridiculed after sharing his commentary with the world.

The BBC’s Padraig Belton reported Monday about the deadly nature of a Walmart he visited while in Florida.

“Hi from America. Where Walmart doesn’t have a plug adapter for my UK laptop. But on the other hand, I can buy a rifle and ammunition,” he wrote.


The image shows the Daisy Red Ryder Carbine and Powerline Model 880 as well as a Crosman 760 Pumpmaster. None are real guns, and none of the companies make real guns.

The tweet gave rise to a round of abuse sent Belton’s way.

Some commenters referenced the recurring line in the popular holiday movie "A Christmas Story": "You'll shoot your eye out, kid."

Amid the replies, conservative commentator Benny Johnson suggested that Britsh snobbery has changed little in the past two and a half centuries.

“The last time British snobs marched into America and tried to control our economy we grabbed real rifles and ammunition and kicked their a--es. American boys that grew up shooting these bb guns went on to save the UK in two world wars," Johnson wrote.

Then he offered some advice:

"Remember your adapter next time, Red Coat,” Johnson tweeted.

Belton did not respond on Twitter to those enjoying his tweet at his expense.

And as for Belton’s need for an adapter, that was resolved in the end after the Daily Wire’s Ian Haworth tried to help out the bewildered Brit.

“On the website but not in the shop, they said. (Though the chap was very nice and pointed me toward the Apple Store in Aventura Shopping Centre.),” Belton replied.

Aventura is about 20 miles north of Miami.

As Mediaite noted, Belton evidently wasn't prepared for other aspects of a Florida visit.

In a later post, he noted that he "may" have neglected to wear sunscreen for a jog on Miami Beach.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

