'I just want to die': Horrific experiences with abortion-by-pill revealed

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Women’s empowerment news website The 19th published the experiences of women who had medication abortions in a Monday article.

Abortions by pill — including illegal abortions — will become more common in the likely event that Roe v. Wade is overturned and states are allowed to restrict abortions in the first six months of pregnancy, the article explained. It then detailed the stories of several women who had undergone medication abortions, who described extreme pain lasting over a week.

“I was not prepared for how much pain I would be in,” one woman said of the medication abortion she had without telling her husband. “I went through a huge deal of pain physically. I was nauseous nonstop.”

While people are joking about this, worth noting that Misoprostol is a very serious drug — some studies show it causes complications in 1 out of 5 women, and most common problem is hemorrhaging. And that’s when you don’t get it at the feed store. https://t.co/HHUuRJciQM https://t.co/x4QmOeSY7c — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 3, 2022

She took her first pill at the clinic and her second at home, along with heavy-duty prescription painkillers, according to The 19th. She spent three days in bed with cramps and it took a week and a half for her to physically recover.

“It’s extremely difficult,” said another woman, named Emma, who has had multiple medication abortions. “We want people to not be so afraid of the pain that they continue with an unwanted pregnancy. But we want to be real about what they will experience.”

After a failed attempt at abortion with misoprostol alone, she obtained both mifepristone and misoprostol along with painkillers and terminated her pregnancy.

“A lot of the content we see online, tends to be about, like, ‘Self-managed abortion, it’s so easy and with medication abortion, this is definitely a thing you can do,’” Emma said, according to The 19th. “That medication abortion was the most painful experience I’ve ever had in my life … I literally said to my boyfriend — who, that time, knew better and just stayed with me the entire time — I said, ‘I just want to die.’”

The 19th did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

