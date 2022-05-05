A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Justice Deparment establishes 'Office of Environmental Justice'

Eyes 'communities of color, indigenous communities, and low-income communities'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2022 at 6:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(DAILYWIRE) -- The Department of Justice is establishing a new “Office of Environmental Justice.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement at a press conference with EPA Administrator Michael Regan Thursday. Garland said that the new office, which will also be known by the initialism OEJ, would “oversee and help guide the Justice Department’s wide-ranging environmental justice efforts.”

The office was created as part of the Department’s “comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy,” in compliance with the Biden administration’s January 2021 executive order directing the Attorney General to develop such a strategy in conjunction with the EPA. Garland said that OEJ would initially be led by Acting Director Cynthia Ferguson, an attorney from the Environmental Enforcement Section of the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Satanic Temple asks city to fly its flag after Supremes OK Christian flag
On Israel's Independence Day: Lawmaker calls to build Third Temple
Justice Deparment establishes 'Office of Environmental Justice'
Dow tumbles 1,000 points for worst day since 2020, Nasdaq drops 5%
Former Obama official questions legality of student-loan forgiveness
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×