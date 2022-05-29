Kamala Harris calls for 'assault weapons ban' in wake of Uvalde, Buffalo mass shootings

(FOX NEWS) – Vice President Kamala Harris called for a ban on "assault weapons" on Saturday after she spoke at the funeral of a woman killed in the Buffalo, New York grocery store mass shooting earlier this month. She called the firearm a "weapon of war" that has "no place in civil society."

"We are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like. You know, we're not looking for a vaccine. We know what works on this," she told reporters outside of Air Force Two at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, referring to the series of mass shootings that have plagued the U.S. "Let's have an assault weapons ban."

The vice president had spoken at the funeral for Ruth Whitfield, 86, one of 10 Black people killed at a Tops supermarket on May 14 by a self-proclaimed White supremacist. At Whitfield's service, Harris said the U.S. is experiencing an "epidemic of hate."

Read the full story ›