Kirk Cameron releases trailer for 'The Homeschool Awakening'

'The public school system has become public enemy number one'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2022 at 5:10pm
Kirk Cameron promoting 'The Homseschool Awakening' on Instagram. (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- Actor/producer Kirk Cameron shared details about his upcoming documentary, due out next month, that aims to inform parents about the "inaccurate" and "immoral things" public schools are teaching children.

In a video posted to Instagram, Cameron said he's worked on The Homeschool Awakening for over two years because he cares about the future of our children and the country.

"Since the pandemic, we've been made grossly aware of the inaccurate and the immoral things that the public school system has been teaching our children and our grandchildren," he explained. "It's up to us as parents to cultivate the hearts and minds and souls of our children toward what is good, what is right, beautiful and true. The public school system, unfortunately, has not been working with us but actively working against us. In my opinion, the public school system has become public enemy number one."

Read the full story ›

