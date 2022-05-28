Klaus Schwab issues THREAT to Brazilian president for refusing to sign WHO pandemic treaty

(NEWS TARGET) – World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Director Klaus Schwab issued a thinly veiled threat toward Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after the strongman refused to sign the World Health Organization‘s (WHO) pandemic treaty.
“Let’s also be clear: The future is not just happening. The future is built by us, a powerful community – you, here in this room. We have the means to impose this state [of the future] on the world,” Schwab said in a video posted on Twitter.
The German globalist’s message came amid remarks made by Bolsonaro on May 15. The strongman leading the Portuguese-speaking nation voiced out Brazil’s explicit refusal to sign the WHO’s pandemic treaty, which grants the global health body overarching powers in the guise of addressing public health issues.