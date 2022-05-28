A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Klaus Schwab issues THREAT to Brazilian president for refusing to sign WHO pandemic treaty

'The future is built by us, a powerful community'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2022 at 4:01pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Klaus Schwab is founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

(NEWS TARGET) – World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Director Klaus Schwab issued a thinly veiled threat toward Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after the strongman refused to sign the World Health Organization‘s (WHO) pandemic treaty.

“Let’s also be clear: The future is not just happening. The future is built by us, a powerful community – you, here in this room. We have the means to impose this state [of the future] on the world,” Schwab said in a video posted on Twitter.

The German globalist’s message came amid remarks made by Bolsonaro on May 15. The strongman leading the Portuguese-speaking nation voiced out Brazil’s explicit refusal to sign the WHO’s pandemic treaty, which grants the global health body overarching powers in the guise of addressing public health issues.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Big surprise: Only 2% of Ukrainians have positive view of Russia
Klaus Schwab issues THREAT to Brazilian president for refusing to sign WHO pandemic treaty
Sri Lanka Tamils fleeing to India to escape economic crisis
Surging meat prices push summer grillers to order pizza instead
Record high prices threaten Memorial Day plans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×