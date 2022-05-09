What I last preached in Israel

It's been nearly five years since I've taken a group to Israel – sometimes with other speakers, like Jonathan Cahn and Joel Richardson, and sometimes with just Elizabeth and me.

It's been my pleasure to visit at least 10 times. That doesn't count the time I couldn't go more recently – because I suffered one of five strokes.

I miss the people and the opportunity to grow closer to God. Truly. I look forward to returning one of these days when my speaking ability gets considerably better. Although my wife can more that carry the freight.

I love to immerse visitors in the prophetic perspective.

Prophecy jumps out at you wherever you go to Israel.

What do I mean?

It seems like everywhere you dig in the Jewish state, you find ruins – cities abandoned, the rubble of ancient synagogues, nation-states destroyed.

So many of these ruins represent archaeological confirmations of what we read in the Bible. But, more than that, they demonstrate the fulfillment of Bible prophecies.

God pronounced judgment on the Canaanites. It's confirmed in the ruins.

God pronounced judgment on the Philistines. It's confirmed in the ruins.

God pronounced judgment on the Jebusites, the Ammonites and the Hittites. It's confirmed in the ruins.

Did you know "scholars" once assured the public there never was a Hittite civilization? But the archeologists found the proof of their existence in the rocks, in the ruins.

Everywhere you dig in Israel you find the proof of what God said would happen – including the destruction of Israel that took place in the latter part of the first and second centuries.

In addition, many great empires conquered Israel, including Babylon, Assyria, Greece, Rome and Islam. But they, too, as prophesied, have come and gone.

We also see who has returned to the land in massive numbers – the Jews. Today, most Jews in the world live in Israel. They've come from Europe, Russia, Africa, Asia, the U.S., Iran, all the Arab nations. It's also important to understand that some never left. They've been a constant presence in the land for thousands of years.

And just as the exodus from Israel was prophesied in Scripture, so was their return. That return after nearly 2,000 years is unprecedented in the history of the world. No other people have returned from any dispersion to their land in massive numbers after so long a period of time, even reviving their ancient, dead language.

That, too, was prophesied.

And when they returned, the land responded in surprising ways, yet ways that were again predicted in the Bible. The land, which had withered into desolation, also revived and bloomed. Deserts are turning into forests, again. Land so badly eroded it was considered useless has turned into some of the best agricultural real estate in the world.

Think about it.

A land of milk and honey turned into a wasteland. Prophecy fulfilled.

A people chosen by God cast out of the land. Prophecy fulfilled.

A people cast out of the land for 1,800 years returns. Prophecy fulfilled.

A land forsaken blooms again. Prophecy fulfilled.

Just in 2021, for the first time in 60 years, archaeologists discovered a new fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls, a cache of ancient Jewish and Hebrew religious manuscripts uncovered in the Qumran Caves on the northern shore of the Dead Sea.

The Israel Antiquities Authority, which carried out the excavations, believes the new scroll, written in Greek, is actually a missing part of the "Book of the 12 Minor Prophets" scroll, first discovered in 1961. It contains verses from Zechariah 8:16-17 and Nahum 1:5-6. Another treasure trove of archeology for a time such as this.

You might look at that record and ask, "Well, what does the Bible say is going to happen next to this land and people?"

What it says is that their Messiah, who came nearly 2,000 years ago, is going to return, not as a Lamb led to slaughter, but as a conquering King. And when He comes, He will fully restore Israel as the center of a fully restored Earth, a kind of Edenic paradise, the way things were intended before the fall of mankind.

The whole script is there in the Bible – and it is more than two-thirds complete.

They say there's something about the cloud formations in the land of Israel. There's something that calls to people from all over the planet – Jews, other people of people of faith that cannot deny it. In our lifetime, more that half of the Jewish people have returned to the land – permanently!

And still they come. It's like God's clock calling to us, signaling we've reached our prophetic destination.

We're home – at last!

It will be something like the video below of Arabs and Jewish kids dancing in Yeshua's name – together!

