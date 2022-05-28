Lawsuit charges Biden is depriving women of required health insurance coverage

The Biden administration is trying to push its abortion-based family planning agenda by depriving women of needed health insurance coverage for fertility awareness-based methods, according to a new lawsuit.

That leaves coverage of "only contraceptive and abortifacient drugs and devices," according to the claim in a federal lawsuit in federal court that charges Biden's appointees with violating regulatory laws.

According to the ADF, which is handling the case, "Dr. Cami Jo Tice-Harouff, who is a licensed family nurse practitioner in Longview, Texas, with a doctorate in nursing practice, and is also licensed in several states, provides patients with instruction in several different evidence-based fertility awareness methods of family planning. Those methods provide family planning options by carefully tracking a woman’s individual fertility."

She assists her patients by billing insurance providers, and then donating the proceeds to a non-profit clinic that provides health care to the needy, the ADF said.

The Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, does not allow insurance plans from imposing cost-sharing requirements on women seeking "preventative care and screenings," and in 2016 the Department of Health and Human Services specifically added coverage of "instruction in fertility awareness-based methods."

However, under the Biden administration, and the HHS chief, the radically pro-abortion Xavier Becerra, the HHS last December excluded "fertility awareness-based methods" from coverage.

It provided no notice or comment period "nor any rationale," the ADF explained, even though those are required by the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

Biden actually allowed only one outside group – the pro-abortion activists at the Women's Preventive Services Initiative – to comment.

"Women shouldn’t have to fear losing their doctor and insurance coverage for fertility awareness instruction as a result of back-room government decisions," said ADF Senior Counsel Julie Marie Blake. "Countless women rely on Dr. Tice-Harouff’s expertise to help them raise families in a manner consistent with their medical needs. It is wrong and unlawful for the Biden administration to push its own, preferred method of family planning on all women."

Blake added, "Women who practice fertility awareness-based methods make serious personal and financial decisions to do what’s best for their family and their conscience. Removing insurance coverage could devastate these families. The government should not be forcing this choice upon America’s women."

The Biden administration has been more aggressive in promoting abortion for all, at any time, that probably any other administration before.

In fact, he has claimed that one gets a "right" to abortion from being a "child of God," a claim that drew immediate rebuke from faith leaders.

Franklin Graham, the chief of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan's Purse, explained, "Yesterday President Joe Biden said that the right to an abortion comes from being a 'child of God.' Mr. President, that is just not true."

He continued, "Being a child of God does not give you the right to take the lives of the innocent. Abortion is a sin – simply put, it‘s murder."

Biden, who says he is a Catholic despite his violent conflict with the church's teachings about life, had said, in context, according to a Daily Caller report, "This is about a lot more than abortion … this reminds me of the debate with Robert Bork … [who] believed the only reason you had any inherent rights was because the government gave them to you.

"I believe I have the rights that I have, not because the government gave them to me … but because I am just a child of God, I exist. I delegated by joining this union here to delegate some rights I have to the government for social good."

His comments were prompted by the leak of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting the justices are prepared to overturn the abortion-protecting Roe v. Wade and allow state legislatures to take over regulation of the nation's booming and lucrative abortion industry.

Biden had described himself as a "strong supporter of Roe v. Wade" just a few months ago, but then also claimed to respect those with a different opinion.

In light of the release of the draft opinion, he's essentially abandoned any middle ground, demanding abortion rights for women through whatever means.

An analysis at BizPacReview pointed out how Biden got "roasted" by touting himself as a "child of God" in defense of abortion.

