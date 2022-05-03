A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Politics U.S.MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Leaked report: Supremes vote to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows

'It is time to heed the Constitution'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2022 at 10:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Satya Tiwari from Pixabay)

(Image by Satya Tiwari from Pixabay)

(POLITICO) -- The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO.

The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Leaked report: Supremes vote to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows
'Wonder Years' star discovers wonder of salvation through Jesus
Sorry, liberals, you lose, again -- and Trump wins
FBI searched data of millions of Americans without warrants
College hosts 'Why Ban Books' event amid national debate over book banning
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×