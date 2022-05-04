Leaking Supreme Court draft called a 'judicial insurrection'

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion revealing that justices would likely overturn Roe v. Wade, which he viewed as an attempt to influence the Court’s final decision.

“I think it was really an attack on a lot of the justices. I think it was an intentional thing to try to whip up a lot of the public to try to make it very political, potentially try to bully them into changing one of their positions,” DeSantis said at a Tuesday press conference. “That is not something that’s appropriate for the judicial branch.”

“They need to figure out who did that and they need to hold them accountable because that’s a real significant breach of trust. You want to talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection, to be taking that out and trying to kneecap a potential majority through extra constitutional means,” DeSantis said.

“You wanna talk about an insurrection, that’s a judicial insurrection.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade pic.twitter.com/LhU69qLFg7 — The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022

Politico published a draft version of the court’s majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Monday. The leaker was attempting to pressure justices and intervene in the constitutional process, according to DeSantis.

Liberals responded to the leak with calls for dramatic actions in congress including abolishing the Senate filibuster to ram through court-packing and the codification of the Roe precedent into federal law.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

