Why the left loves white supremacists

How often do you give white supremacists a second thought?

The answer is likely, until very recently, none at all.

But if you listen to Joe Biden, or somebody in there administration, or somebody in their party, you would get the impression that America is crawling with white supremacists. They're under every bed – just look in the mirror, you racist!

Is there any truth to it?

None whatsoever.

I hate 'em – just as I don't like anti-Semites. Just like most Americans don't.

The reason we don't think about white supremacists is because they are politically, culturally and socially irrelevant. They represent an aberration from reality. They are social misfits. I don't think they represent even 0.1% of Americans.

That's why the massacre in the supermarket in Buffalo is so infuriating, so senseless, maddening. The suspect, an 18-year-old, Payton Gendron, a white supremacist, is NOT the norm. Just a year before, he threatened to shoot up his high school. He was sick and disturbed then and when he was sold him guns – or authorities let him keep them.

Yet, Biden won't let us stop thinking about him. He thinks these people are everywhere in the United States. They're not. Biden is delusional – a lot like Gendron.

America has changed since the Jim Crow era. It truly has. But the Democrats have to play along with the charade. The must keep up with outdated canard that America is an inherently racist nation at its core.

Truth is, the left loves them. I know this because they are obsessed with them. Let me give you an example.

David Duke.

Who pays attention to what David Duke says or does?

The left.

If you Google David Duke, the first thing that pops up, perhaps because Google and Facebook FUND the Southern Poverty Law Center and consider them experts when they are actually leftists. Here's what they say about him:

"David Duke is the most recognizable figure of the American radical right, a neo-Nazi, longtime Klan leader and now international spokesman for Holocaust denial who has nevertheless won election to Louisiana's House of Representatives and once was nearly elected governor."

I wholeheartedly agree with the description except for this line: "David Duke is the most recognizable figure of the American radical right. …" He's a tool of the left. He's hardly the most recognizable figure of the American right.

Why should he be? Why does anyone pay attention to him?

The media pay attention to him because he's news when he can be linked, no matter how tangentially, to anyone they don't like – meaning all Republicans, all conservatives, anyone who is not politically correct.

I have always suspected, though I cannot prove it, that Duke is actually a paid surreptitious agent for the Democrats and the left. He could not serve their interests more if he were.

In addition, the Democrats are complete racists, both historically and today. They began as the party of slavery during the Civil War and racism through the Jim Crow era. That's something they would like to keep a secret.

Also, the Democrats are the party of abortion on demand, a practice that kills proportionately millions more black babies than other races.

Today, the Democratic Party "champions" black people through Critical Race Theory and Black Lives Matter, right?

But at the same time, in major urban areas crime is rising out of sight. Coincidentally, Democrats are using fewer and fewer police. This is not popular with working-class blacks, Hispanics and whites. They are victims of it. Consequently, Democrats are losing support – in droves!

Where are those people going? Donald Trump – the Great MAGA King, so named by Joe Biden. Meanwhile, he hits the CRT stuff harder and the white supremacist nonsense more vigorously.

This is why the left loves the white supremacists. They need them. And they're the only ones who need them – as they continue to use them to their advantage.

