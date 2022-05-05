Left-wing groups send protesters to Supreme Court justices' homes

Days after the leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, left-wing activist groups are calling for protests at the home of "six extremist" Supreme Court justices.

Under the moniker Ruth Sent Us, the activists have published the purported home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, FoxNews.com reported.

"Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights," says the group's website. "We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

The group is planning protests at the homes on May 11.

TRENDING: $1,200 per tank! Mike Rowe reveals who truckers really blame for price of fuel

Fox News reported that following the leak of Justice Alito's opinion to Politico, there has been a strong police presence at the justices' homes.

And fencing has been erected around the Supreme Court building in anticipation of protests this weekend.

SUPREME THREAT?: Massive fence goes up around Supreme Court as justice cancels public appearance as protests continue. https://t.co/lmSFYKw25t pic.twitter.com/KtHGL4acut — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 5, 2022

Will any Supreme Court justice buckle to the pressure of the mob? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation of the leak on Tuesday, calling it a "betrayal" of the court.

Politico reported that all of the justices targeted by Ruth Sent Us voted with Alito in the Mississippi abortion case that could lead to the overturn of Roe, except for Chief Justice Roberts.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said "somebody, likely somebody inside the court itself, leaked a confidential brief to the press, to stir up a pressure campaign."

"Whoever committed this lawless act knew exactly what it could bring about," he said.

Carrie Severino, president of the non-profit Judicial Crisis Network, told the Daily Wire on Wednesday that "showing up at the justices’ homes to harass them is absolutely beyond the pale and shows the lengths to which they are willing to go in order to undermine the Court’s independence."

"The radical Left and their dark money funders have one goal, which is to intimidate the Court," she said.

Another group, ShutDownDC, is advertising a Saturday evening "Candlelight Vigil for Roe v. Wade," calling for abortion supporters to "join us in a march to Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts’ homes to protest for reproductive freedom!!"

Last September, when the Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments for the Mississippi case, protesters organized by ShutDownDC chanted and yelled outside Kavanaugh's Maryland home.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!