Leftist demands for new abortion law appear dead in tracks

A long list of leftists have demanded, based on a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that, if made final, would overturn Roe v. Wade, that Congress act immediately to install the abortion industry across America as a right in federal law.

One of those making such a demand was Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who is further left than many in the Democrat Party.

Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 3, 2022

But the demands appear to be rhetoric and nothing more, as Democrats simply don't have the votes to accomplish what the extremist faction among their supporters wants.

The Gateway Pundit pointed out that Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, both Democrats, have said they won't kill the filibuster.

That's a Senate rule requiring 60 affirmative votes to advance legislation, such as an abortion law. But the Senate is divided 50-50 between the parties and Democrats run the agenda by virtue only of Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. Even on a rule change, to kill the filibuster, which requires 51 votes, they cannot advance because of Manchin and Sinema.

BAM 💥 Manchin and Sinema say they WON'T back killing the filibuster https://t.co/u54z4RsxzS via @MailOnline — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 4, 2022

To reporters, Manchin, D-W.Va., said, "The filibuster is a protection of democracy."

And a spokesperson for Sinema, D-Ariz., said the filibuster now is "more important than ever."

It also was the Daily Mail noted that Manchin already had voted against a Democrat plan to codify abortion rights.

It was no less than Joe Biden who insisted that Democrats will need to gain more seats in Congress in order to push his pro-abortion agenda forward further.

In fact, Democrats are expected to lose seats, perhaps a significant number, in the House this fall. And possibly seats in the Senate as well.

Biden warned, "At the federal level, we will need more pro-[abortion] senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe which I will work to pass and sign into law."

Joining Sanders in demanding a new law was Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, who said, "We must codify the right to an abortion into federal law—even if it means eliminating the filibuster. We must flip state legislatures. And states like NY must open our doors."

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., took the plan much further.

"Abolish the filibuster. Codify Roe. Expand the Supreme Court. Protect abortion rights by any means necessary," she demanded.

