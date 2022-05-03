Leftists demand Dems expand Supreme Court to further their agenda

Leftists reacted with outrage on learning that a draft opinion had been leaked from the Supreme Court that indicated the justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade – a move that would return regulation of abortion to the individual states.

For example, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a member of the extremist group called "The Squad" that heavily influences her party, immediately insisted the court should be forced to adopt Democrat ideology.

The Washington Examiner reported she would do that by allowing her party to add justices to the court until there was a requisite majority of liberals who would do the party's bidding.

The Examiner reported, "Omar is a frequent advocate of congressional legislation allowing for court-packing. Her latest call to expand the court of nine justices comes amid the revelation of a document authored by Justice Samuel Alito for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, ruling that 'the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.'"

Omar took immediately to social media to demand, "Overturning Roe would put the lives of women across the country at risk. It would fly in the face of decades of precedent and the overwhelming majority of public opinion. And they will not stop here. Expand the court."

She went on, "Congress must also abolish the filibuster and pass the Women's Health Protection Act to codify Roe v. Wade into law."

Analysts have pointed out that the problem with "expanding" the court to reach an ideological point for leftists now would mean that conservatives then could do the same thing when they reach a majority. So a nine-member court soon could be 13 members, 19 members or even many more, leaving the "system" in a literal breakdown.

Joe Biden appointed a commission to look at the issue, but it was unable to reach agreement on that point.

Another "Squad" member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., immediately warned that the Supreme Court soon would be coming for "civil rights."

"As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion — they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage + civil rights," she claimed.

"People elected Democrats precisely so we could lead in perilous moments like these — to codify Roe, hold corruption accountable, & have a President who uses his legal authority to break through Congressional gridlock on items from student debt to climate. It’s high time we do it," she lobbied.

"If we don’t, what message does that send? We can’t sit around, finger point, & hand wring as people’s futures + equality are on the line. It’s time to be decisive, lead with confidence, fight for a prosperous future for all and protect the vulnerable. Leave it all on the field," said the member of Congress who once warned the world has only a few years left, because of global warming.

It was Politico that obtained from a leaker inside the court a copy of a draft option written by Justice Samuel Alito that would, if it becomes final, simply throw out the pro-abortion precedents from 1973.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote in an initial majority draft circulated inside the court.

The report explained, "The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. 'Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,' Alito writes."

The report pointed out that the decision is called a "draft," and justices have been known to change their opinions even late in the discussion process.

The case being decided is Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, in which Mississippi adopted an abortion limit of 15 weeks, and that is being challenged by the nation's abortion industry.

The draft states, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."

Politico continued, "A person familiar with the court’s deliberations said that four of the other Republican-appointed justices – Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – had voted with Alito in the conference held among the justices after hearing oral arguments in December, and that line-up remains unchanged as of this week."

The liberal bank of the court, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan – are expected to dissent.

Security barriers also were being erected around the Supreme Court because of the threat of protests turning violent.

