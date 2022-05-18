The left's 'agents provocateur'

Back in the days of my misguided leftist youth, there was a lot of concern, especially among the older radicals, about "agents provocateur."

It's not a term with which most Americans are familiar. It refers to those who induce others to break the law, or incite violence, to further the cause. The old timers saw agents provocateur wherever they looked. They seemed to imagine them under every bed.

Slowly, I figured out why.

Because that's what they were.

While the left of the '60s and '70s accused the FBI and political opponents of employing "agents provocateur," they did so because they themselves used them so effectively.

It certainly looks to me like history is repeating itself – especially under the most rouge, corrupt and illegitimate regime we've endured for the last 16 months. That would be Joe Biden's.

It started with the Charlottesville "alt-right" rally – bringing together a motley collection of neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and other white supremacist scum – which had all the familiar trappings of a setup by the left, designed to incite violence and mayhem that could then be blamed on Donald Trump.

But it has gone to extremes since Biden has taken on "the great MAGA king" as his arch-enemy. (Ol' Joe doesn't realize he's paying TRIBUTE to his master when he calls him that.) Trump is such a better man in so many ways. He genuinely loves America. That's what motivates him. That's what inspires him. Biden is motivated only by hatred and fear.

The essence of Biden and his cronies is that he is an "agent provocateur." An agent provocateur (French for "inciting agent") is a person who commits, or who acts to entice another person to commit, an illegal or rash act or falsely implicate them in partaking in an illegal act, so as to ruin the reputation of, or entice legal action against, the target, or a group they belong to or are perceived to belong to. They may target any group, such as a peaceful protest or demonstration, a union, a political party or a company.

Understand the name and description. It's going to become important to us in America.

In jurisdictions in which conspiracy is a serious crime in itself, it can be sufficient for the agent provocateur to entrap the target into discussing and planning an illegal act. It is not necessary for the illegal act to be carried out or even prepared.

My intent is not to weave a conspiracy theory here; it's to point out facts about this national tragedy that has left our country on the brink of a new civil war.

It's perhaps better known in the vernacular as "astroturfing" – the practice of masking the sponsors of a message to make it appear as though it originates from and is supported by grassroots participants. It is a practice intended to give the statements or organizations credibility by withholding information about the source's financial connection. The term astroturfing is derived from AstroTurf, a brand of synthetic carpeting designed to resemble natural grass, as a play on the word "grassroots." The implication behind the use of the term is that instead of a "true" or "natural" grassroots effort behind the activity in question, there is a "fake" or "artificial" appearance of support.

It's also known as a "false flag operation," which is an act committed with the intent of disguising the actual source of responsibility and pinning blame on another party.

The left has generally been the master of false flags throughout history. Don't be confused by it. It's a relatively new and diabolic tactic. Now, it is used regularly by the FBI, the CIA and the Deep State.

It is most effective when one side in the argument doesn't realize they are being fooled. They are not even aware they are being manipulated.

This reached a pinnacle in the 2020 election – when one side wasn't even aware of the massive cheating that was taking place. It continued through Jan. 6, 2021, when the coup was complete.

Such subterfuge and deceit can be confusing, disconcerting and mystifying, especially in times like these.

