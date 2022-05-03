Legal team demands government docs creating 'disinformation' office

The American Center for Law and Justice has announced it has launched an urgent Freedom of Information Act case against the Joe Biden administration over its announcement about the creation of the "Disinformation Governance Board" that appears to be weaponizing the Department of Homeland Security against free speech.

"It only took a matter of days, practically hours, for the Biden administration to announce the formation of new review board within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security meant to sniff out and shut down any speech they – the radical Left – consider 'disinformation or misinformation' and therefore dangerous," the ACLJ reported on Tuesday.

"As we just reported, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is now being weaponized against free speech. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the creation of a 'Disinformation Governance Board' raising serious free speech concerns."

The organization does credit Biden with "an unwavering commitment to [his] unrelenting assault on free speech, if that speech veers off its very strict, extreme Left narrative."

"If you think this is paranoia, just look at the Left’s total meltdown over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and allowing conservatives who were de-platformed during the previous management’s tenure to have a voice again," the ACLJ reported. "They’ve made it very clear that they’re terrified of conservative voices. So much so, in fact, it’s the so-called progressives who are calling for MORE censorship, not less."

The case, seeking the information that would expose the motives behind the censorship campaign, charges that Biden's "board" appears "suspiciously like a direct reaction to the announcement that Musk had taken over Twitter."

The board, after all, was announced by the Biden administration just two days after Musk secured the purchase of Twitter, and at the same time, the ACLJ confirms, "stoking panic among the Left that the platform would become a free-speech free-for-all."

It was Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who announced the new censorship campaign.

Appointed to lead the group is confirmed leftist Nina Jankowicz, whose history of making videos includes those that are patently offensive and crude, such as the one where she wonders who she has to "f---" to become rich and powerful.

The ACLJ said, "What we’re really looking at is an unprecedented and dangerous attack on our constitutional republic and free speech. Rather than allow discourse, and multiple opinions to be heard, the Left wants to control everything and delete dissenting voices as it continues to grab up as much power as it can."

Such a board likely is unethical and unconstitutional, but is "particularly concerning as we find ourselves only months away from the critical midterm elections in November."

In fact, Mayorkas said the 2022 elections are part of the reason the extreme element of the Democrat party wants such a board, "to monitor and censor what they say."

The group pointed out Twitter's background, of censoring or banning entirely conservative lawmakers, influencers and even political candidates.

"This board could be yet another weapon in the Left’s arsenal to keep conservative candidates from getting their message out prior to elections. The same people who accused social media platforms of influencing elections and demanded more governance, now want to handle that 'monitoring' themselves," the ACLJ said.

