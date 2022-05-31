A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WHO: LGBT parades should go on despite monkeypox

'It's important that people who want to go out and celebrate gay pride'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 30, 2022 at 8:57pm
(THE HILL) -- A World Health Organization (WHO) adviser said on Monday that people should not change their plans to attend pride parades next month amid the increased circulation of monkeypox.

“It’s important that people who want to go out and celebrate gay pride, LGBTQ+ pride, to continue to go and plan to do so,” said Andy Seale, a strategies adviser in the WHO Department of Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes.

WHO experts have pointed to sex at two recent raves in Europe as the leading theory for the spread of the virus, which is endemic in areas of Africa. The agency has said several cases have been reported among men who have sex with men, but cautioned it may be a reflection of “positive health seeking behavior” in that demographic, given that the cases were identified at sexual health clinics.

Read the full story ›

