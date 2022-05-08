A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Longshot horse gallops to unbelievable Kentucky Derby upset against 80-1 odds

Rich Strike pulls off incredible upset in 1st leg of Triple Crown

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 7, 2022 at 9:26pm
Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby 2022 (video screenshot)

Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby 2022 (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Rich Strike galloped to one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history on Saturday when he zoomed past Epicenter on the last stretch of the race to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Sonny Leon, in his first Derby, rode Rich Strike to the winner’s circle. The horse, which hadn’t won a race since Maiden Claiming at Churchill Downs last September, somehow pulled together in the final few yards to get the first win. Epicenter would finish in second place and Zandon would finish in third place.

Rich Strike was eligible for the race but only got into the event after Ethereal Road was scratched. The horse was bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm and is owned by Richard Dawson’s RED TR-Racing, LLC. Eric Reed is the trainer.

×