Longshot horse gallops to unbelievable Kentucky Derby upset against 80-1 odds

(FOX NEWS) – Rich Strike galloped to one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history on Saturday when he zoomed past Epicenter on the last stretch of the race to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Sonny Leon, in his first Derby, rode Rich Strike to the winner’s circle. The horse, which hadn’t won a race since Maiden Claiming at Churchill Downs last September, somehow pulled together in the final few yards to get the first win. Epicenter would finish in second place and Zandon would finish in third place.

Rich Strike was eligible for the race but only got into the event after Ethereal Road was scratched. The horse was bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm and is owned by Richard Dawson’s RED TR-Racing, LLC. Eric Reed is the trainer.

