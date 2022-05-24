A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.WND MEDIA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Major newspaper can't remember how George Floyd died

Deletes tweet claiming George Floyd was 'shot and killed' by Minneapolis police

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2022 at 1:46pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- The Washington Post falsely claimed George Floyd was shot and killed while in police custody in a tweet posted nearly two years to the day of the Minneapolis Black man’s murder.

"On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was shot and killed in police custody. His death sparked outrage, wide scale protests and calls to change policing. Two years later, what has—or hasn’t changed," The Washington Post Monday tweet read, with a link for readers to submit their thoughts.

The tweet was swiftly deleted and approximately 40 minutes later was replaced with a new tweet, simply asking, "Tell the Post: How have things changed in your community since George Floyd’s death?"

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major newspaper can't remember how George Floyd died
Stacey Abrams twists herself into knots trying to explain away surging voter turnout
Fight over razor-thin Pennsylvania GOP primary results rages on
Biden wants your blackout emergency kit to pack 'sustainably sourced' utensils, dinnerware
Parents speak out on 'domestic terrorists' letter from school-boards association
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×