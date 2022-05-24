Major newspaper can't remember how George Floyd died

(FOX NEWS) -- The Washington Post falsely claimed George Floyd was shot and killed while in police custody in a tweet posted nearly two years to the day of the Minneapolis Black man’s murder.

"On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was shot and killed in police custody. His death sparked outrage, wide scale protests and calls to change policing. Two years later, what has—or hasn’t changed," The Washington Post Monday tweet read, with a link for readers to submit their thoughts.

The tweet was swiftly deleted and approximately 40 minutes later was replaced with a new tweet, simply asking, "Tell the Post: How have things changed in your community since George Floyd’s death?"

Read the full story ›