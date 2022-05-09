'Mama bears' sweep school-board elections in Texas county

The revolt of the "mama bears" protesting COVID policies, Critical Race Theory and other far-left ideologies in schools was evident in four districts in the Fort Worth, Texas, area over the weekend.

All 13 candidates backed backed by conservative political action committees won their races Saturday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Among the biggest campaign contributors was the locally-based cellphone company Patriot Mobile, which describes itself as "America's only Christian conservative wireless service provider." The company gave $500,000 to a PAC to support candidates in the Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller and Mansfield school districts.

The Fort Worth paper spotlighted one of the successful candidates, Andrew Yeager, who ran on a platform of teaching students how to think and not what to think. Yeager said his focus would be education, not "indoctrination." Candidate Tammy Nakamura ran a campaign focused on giving power back to parents and removing political influence from "liberal Austin lobbyists."

The blog Red State said the Texas elections "teaches several lessons."

"First, if normal parents organize, they are a formidable force. Too often, we parents are too caught up in our lives to pay much attention to school board candidates. If you care about your kids and the country, pay attention."

Secondly, Republicans must abandon the idea that school board elections are nonpartisan. The left will put forward its candidates to carry out its agenda.

"Lastly, school board elections are critical if we are to preserve our republic," the Red State blogger wrote, recalling the late Andrew Breitbart's contention that "politics is downstream from culture."

