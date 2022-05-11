Man dies of heart attack while trying to bury girlfriend he strangled in backyard

(THE BLAZE) -- A South Carolina man seems to have become the victim of his own bad karma when he suffered a fatal heart attack while trying to bury the body of his girlfriend, whom he had strangled to death, Edgefield County officials report.

Deputies responding to "a call of an unresponsive man lying in his yard" discovered the body of Joseph Anthony McKinnon, 60, lying dead with "no signs of trauma and natural causes were suspected." However, a second body located "in a freshly dug pit" turned out to be McKinnon's girlfriend, Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, who appeared to have died by "foul play," according to a statement from Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett.

Autopsies confirmed McKinnon's cause of death was "a cardiac event," while Dent was determined to have "died by strangulation."

