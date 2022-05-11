A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP!
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man dies of heart attack while trying to bury girlfriend he strangled in backyard

'Wrapped her in trash bags before putting her in the previously dug pit'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2022 at 12:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Goumbik from Pixabay)

(Image by Goumbik from Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) -- A South Carolina man seems to have become the victim of his own bad karma when he suffered a fatal heart attack while trying to bury the body of his girlfriend, whom he had strangled to death, Edgefield County officials report.

Deputies responding to "a call of an unresponsive man lying in his yard" discovered the body of Joseph Anthony McKinnon, 60, lying dead with "no signs of trauma and natural causes were suspected." However, a second body located "in a freshly dug pit" turned out to be McKinnon's girlfriend, Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, who appeared to have died by "foul play," according to a statement from Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett.

Autopsies confirmed McKinnon's cause of death was "a cardiac event," while Dent was determined to have "died by strangulation."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man dies of heart attack while trying to bury girlfriend he strangled in backyard
N.Y. Times writer who taught class on 'black rage' wins a Pulitzer
Dems plan lockdown on critical minerals needed for Biden's green agenda
'Recipe for blackouts': Millions of Americans face power outages as utilities go green
Biden claims 'hidden tax' of inflation, now at 8.3%, not his fault
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×