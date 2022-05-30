A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Diversions WorldTHEY WALK AMONG US
Man disguised as old woman in wheelchair throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

'Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That's why I did this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 30, 2022 at 12:12pm
(USA TODAY) -- PARIS — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa on Sunday at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.

Videos posted on social media appear to show a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man, whose identity was unknown, was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery.

The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci was unharmed.

Read the full story ›

