A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mao-admiring Anita Dunn returns to West Wing power

To take up duties as a 'senior adviser'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 6, 2022 at 3:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay image)

The Mao-admiring adviser to Barack Obama, Anita Dunn, is returning to power in the West Wing, just as a looming election is expected to return the GOP to the majority in the U.S. House and unleash investigations into Joe Biden.

The Gateway Pundit labeled her a "Mao Tsa Tung lover" after the White House this week confirmed Dunn "will return as a senior adviser."

It was CNN that suggested she might be returning to help Biden "with the onslaught of investigations the GOP has promised to launch if they win back the House."

The report explained Dunn "is a radical leftist who previously praised mass murderer Mao Tse Tung as one of her 'favorite political philosophers.'"

TRENDING: Cat stranded for weeks on 7th floor of bombed-out building in Ukraine finally rescued

Accounts blame him for the murders of anywhere from 45 million to 70 million Chinese during last century, which would make him the worst mass murderer in world history.

She previously had advised Biden and served for a time as the Obama White House communications chief until a video of her praising Mao surfaced.

It was the Daily Caller News Foundation that reported in 2020 about Dunn's admiration for Mao.

Is Mao Tse Tung a suitable historical figure for the Biden administration to admire?

She explained her feelings during a speech to graduating high schoolers in 2009.

"In 1947, when Mao Zedong was being challenged within his own party on his plan to basically take China over … the nationalist Chinese held the cities, they had the army, they had the air force, they had everything on their side," Dunn told the audience. "And people said how could you win? How could you do this?

"And Mao Zedong said, 'You fight your war and I'll fight mine,'" Dunn said. "Think about that for a second. You don’t have to accept the definition of how to do things, and you don’t have to follow other people’s choices and paths. You fight your own war, you lay out your own path."

She was the White House communications chief for Obama when she was recorded praising the communist dictator and killer.

The Federalist reported Dunn also was a "Harvey Weinstein apologist."

"According to BuzzFeed in 2017, Dunn was not paid for her work on behalf of Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in 2020, but helped the celebrity producer navigate the public relations crisis from the sex scandals. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison at 67 years old after six women testified against him," the report said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Mao-admiring Anita Dunn returns to West Wing power
Constitutional expert: Democrats pushing abortion 'by any means necessary'
Michigan police seize voting machine in investigation of 2020 election
Former FBI official: Hillary Clinton's 'disinformation' used to deceive 2016 voters
DHS secretary gets fierce tongue-lashing for Biden's failed border policies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×