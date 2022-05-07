Massive brawl breaks out at high school when dad shows up to take on son's bullies

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – A massive lunch break brawl, with a parent allegedly involved in the altercation, erupted at Tucson, Ariz., High School on Tuesday, which reportedly had its source in a beef involving some students who were allegedly bullying a classmate.

The parent reportedly faces a charge of disrupting an educational institute, a felony.

The punching-and-kicking encounter in the courtyard was caught on video, some of which is embedded below from social media, and received extensive coverage in local media.

