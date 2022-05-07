A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHEM'S FIGHTIN' WORDS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Massive brawl breaks out at high school when dad shows up to take on son's bullies

Parent reportedly faces federal charge of disrupting an educational institute

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 7, 2022 at 12:33pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Brawl at Arizona high school (video screenshot)

Brawl at Arizona high school (video screenshot)

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – A massive lunch break brawl, with a parent allegedly involved in the altercation, erupted at Tucson, Ariz., High School on Tuesday, which reportedly had its source in a beef involving some students who were allegedly bullying a classmate.

The parent reportedly faces a charge of disrupting an educational institute, a felony.

The punching-and-kicking encounter in the courtyard was caught on video, some of which is embedded below from social media, and received extensive coverage in local media.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's border policies have 'illegals heading north'
Fertilizer prices continue rising
Andy Ngo reaches 1 million followers on Twitter despite Antifa attacks, censorship
Millions of workers staying home 'thanks to the Biden administration'
How 'crazy entrepreneurs' could help America's healthcare industry
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×